PFA Unearths Unit Producing Fabricated Milk In Kangangpur

Faizan Hashmi Published November 01, 2022 | 06:00 PM

PFA unearths unit producing fabricated milk in Kangangpur

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2022 ) :Punjab Food Authority (PFA) claimed on Tuesday to have unearthed a unit producing thousands of litres milk prepared with hazardous chemicals on daily basis in Kanganpur, on Kasur Road.

PFA Director General Mudassar Riaz Malik said the PFA's vigilance cell had traced the unit after hectic efforts. He said that PFA had got registered a case against three accused including Ashraf, Waqar and Waseem.

He said the operation had been continued against the milk adulteration mafia for the last 18 hours. The team confiscated 3,000 litres of chemically contaminated milk, 50kg of glucose, nine drums of rancid oil, 50 bags of urea powder, four mixing machines, two pumps, gas cylinder and plastic drums during the raid, he added.

The PFA DG said the milk was produced with the help of harmful chemicals, dirty oil and other ingredients. He further said that milk adulteration mafia usually adopt the wicked practice of food adulteration to mint money which was a heinous crime.

Mudassar requested the general public to point out such like milk producing units for rooting out the menace of adulteration from Punjab. The provincial food regulatorybody had been bringing a new system and law to ensure the provision of pure milkto people, DG added.

