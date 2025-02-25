PFA Up For Assuring Quality Foods During Ramazan
Sumaira FH Published February 25, 2025 | 05:20 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2025) Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has prepared comprehensive plan to ensure supply of quality food items in the markets during the holy month of Ramazan.
The authority conducted a major operation on Tuesday in areas of Ganj Mandi and Bajaur Tower in which Rs.450,000.0 worth of banned energy drinks seized.
According to the spokesman PFA, 500,000 ml of energy drinks were destroyed in a drain. Energy drinks loaded on carts were being taken to a warehouse when PFA raided the area.
The spokesman informed that the warehouse owner was fined Rs.50,000.0 for keeping banned energy drinks.
It is worth noting that the provincial government has launched a grand crackdown against the banned drinks.
"Citizens should contact the helpline 1223 in case of any complaint", said the spokesman.
