PFA Uproots Veggies Cultivated With Sewage Water

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 28, 2023 | 04:20 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2023 ) :Punjab food Authority (PFA) on Wednesday root out vegetables cultivated on 32 kanal area of land with sewage water in Bhakkar district.

According to the press release issued by PFA, the team equipped with a tractor inspected vegetables grown on 252 kanal land in Bhakar and Kalur Kot and eradicated sewage grown vegetables on 32 kanal land in Gorcha Nasheeb.

The vegetables included tomato,green chilies and brinjal which were being grown with contaminated water.

A spokesman of PFA said that a ban had been put on the cultivation of sewage water grown vegetables and strict action was being taken against the farmers on violation.

