PFA uproots veggies cultivated with sewer water

(@FahadShabbir)

Punjab Food Authority (PFA) uprooted cabbage and spinach crops on 24 kanals land cultivated with sewage water at old Shujabad road on Monday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2021 ) :Punjab food Authority (PFA) uprooted cabbage and spinach crops on 24 kanals land cultivated with sewage water at old Shujabad road on Monday.

Food safety teams checked several acres of land wherein vegetables were cultivated in Sher Shah Town and took the action.

The crops were removed by ploughing the fields.

Meanwhile, DG PFA Raffaqat Ali urged people to cultivate vegetables and other crops with tube well water. He informed that the crops cultivated with sewage water caused stomach disorders.