UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PFA Uproots Veggies Cultivated With Sewer Water

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Mon 25th January 2021 | 03:20 PM

PFA uproots veggies cultivated with sewer water

Punjab Food Authority (PFA) uprooted cabbage and spinach crops on 24 kanals land cultivated with sewage water at old Shujabad road on Monday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2021 ) :Punjab food Authority (PFA) uprooted cabbage and spinach crops on 24 kanals land cultivated with sewage water at old Shujabad road on Monday.

Food safety teams checked several acres of land wherein vegetables were cultivated in Sher Shah Town and took the action.

The crops were removed by ploughing the fields.

Meanwhile, DG PFA Raffaqat Ali urged people to cultivate vegetables and other crops with tube well water. He informed that the crops cultivated with sewage water caused stomach disorders.

Related Topics

Punjab Water Road Shujabad

Recent Stories

Youth hit to death in faisalabad

3 minutes ago

Four shopkeepers held for profiteering in sargodha ..

3 minutes ago

Debenhams shuts all stores, around 12,000 jobs los ..

3 minutes ago

Democrat Lawmaker Calls for Ousting of Extremists ..

7 minutes ago

Biden's $1.9Trln COVID-19 Plan Faces 1st Bipartisa ..

7 minutes ago

Haideri condoles with Rehman Malik over his sister ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.