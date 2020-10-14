PFA uproots veggies cultivated with sewerage water

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2020 ) :Punjab food Authority (PFA) uprooted cauliflower crop consisted on 32 kanals land cultivated with sewerage water near small industrial estate on Wednesday.

Deputy Commissioner Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi took the notice of cultivation of crops through sewerage water and ordered to continue crackdown against people involved in it.

PFA team on the directions of DC, checked the vegetable crop cultivated on 48 kanals near industrial estate area and demolished 32 kanals vegetable crop irrigated with sewerage water through tractor.

DC said that there would be given no permission to anyone to play with lives of people.

Meanwhile, DG PFA Irfan Mamon in his message, urged people to cultivate vegetables and other crops with tube well water.