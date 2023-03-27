PFA warning notices to 290 food points

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2023 ) :The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) is carrying out a special campaign to check the 'Sehri Points' and help provide healthy food to people during holy month of Ramazan across Punjab.

The food safety teams inspected 360 food points including 181 in Lahore division, 113 in South Punjab and 66 eateries in Rawalpindi, said a spokesperson for PFA here on Monday.

The authority imposed an emergency prohibition order on a food outlet and served warning notices for improvement on 290 food business operators (FBOs), he added.

He said that the authority took action against FBOs for using loose and substandard ingredients, failing to meet hygienic working environment and violating the Punjab Pure Food Regulations.

The spokesperson said the authority imposed Rs 481,000 fine on outlets over violations. Special teams have been performing their duties in the field at Sehr and Iftar timing. He said that the PFA increased the number of special operations and vigilance teams for Ramazan. He said that the adulteration mafia would be dealt with an iron hand and all-out efforts would be made for sustainable law of the PFA in the province.