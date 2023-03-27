UrduPoint.com

PFA Warning Notices To 290 Food Points

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 27, 2023 | 04:20 PM

PFA warning notices to 290 food points

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2023 ) :The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) is carrying out a special campaign to check the 'Sehri Points' and help provide healthy food to people during holy month of Ramazan across Punjab.

The food safety teams inspected 360 food points including 181 in Lahore division, 113 in South Punjab and 66 eateries in Rawalpindi, said a spokesperson for PFA here on Monday.

The authority imposed an emergency prohibition order on a food outlet and served warning notices for improvement on 290 food business operators (FBOs), he added.

He said that the authority took action against FBOs for using loose and substandard ingredients, failing to meet hygienic working environment and violating the Punjab Pure Food Regulations.

The spokesperson said the authority imposed Rs 481,000 fine on outlets over violations. Special teams have been performing their duties in the field at Sehr and Iftar timing. He said that the PFA increased the number of special operations and vigilance teams for Ramazan. He said that the adulteration mafia would be dealt with an iron hand and all-out efforts would be made for sustainable law of the PFA in the province.

Related Topics

Lahore Business Punjab Fine Rawalpindi

Recent Stories

Sharjah Government departments&#039; Football Cham ..

Sharjah Government departments&#039; Football Championship kicks off

55 seconds ago
 Railway Minister announces 10 to 15pc reduction in ..

Railway Minister announces 10 to 15pc reduction in train fares

2 minutes ago
 Public Prosecution explains penalty for intentiona ..

Public Prosecution explains penalty for intentional destruction of historic, nat ..

31 minutes ago
 CodersHQ organises crafting sustainability worksho ..

CodersHQ organises crafting sustainability workshop, AI Minecraft Challenge for ..

46 minutes ago
 NYUAD marks Ramadan with Ramadaniyyat: 4-day event ..

NYUAD marks Ramadan with Ramadaniyyat: 4-day events themed Al-Andalus

1 hour ago
 EDGE fortifies its technology, defence portfolio b ..

EDGE fortifies its technology, defence portfolio by acquiring TRUST Internationa ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.