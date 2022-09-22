PFA wastes 120 litres of milk

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2022 ) :The Punjanb food Authority (PFA) wasted 120 litres of milk and imposed a fine of Rs 38,000 on three shopkeepers on Thursday.

According to official sources, the teams checked 33 vehicles carrying milk and 12 shops.

They found chemical mixed milk in five vehicles and three shops besides imposing thefine on shopkeepers under the Punjab Food Authority act 2011, section 13.