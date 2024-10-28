PFA Wastes 3,000 Rotten Eggs
Muhammad Irfan Published October 28, 2024 | 03:20 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2024) The Punjab Food Authority (PAF) wasted 3,000 rotten eggs from a vehicle at
Sher Shah Interchange here on Monday.
A PFA spokesman said during inspection, the teams destroyed the rotten eggs and
imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on the supplier.
He said ensuring the delivery of quality food to the public was a top priority and urged the public
to report any food-related complaint on 1223 to maintain food safety standards
in the province.
