PFA Wastes 3,000 Rotten Eggs

Muhammad Irfan Published October 28, 2024 | 03:20 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2024) The Punjab Food Authority (PAF) wasted 3,000 rotten eggs from a vehicle at

Sher Shah Interchange here on Monday.

A PFA spokesman said during inspection, the teams destroyed the rotten eggs and

imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on the supplier.

He said ensuring the delivery of quality food to the public was a top priority and urged the public

to report any food-related complaint on 1223 to maintain food safety standards

in the province.

