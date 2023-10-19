Open Menu

PFA Wastes 400 Liters Of Milk

Muhammad Irfan Published October 19, 2023 | 01:30 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2023) The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) discarded 400 liters of milk over adulteration

here on Thursday.

According to a press release issued by the PFA, a food safety team checked a

dairy shop at a Bhabra village of tehsil Kotmomin and found that the milk was being

prepared with chemical and water.

To which,the team wasted 400 litre of milk

on the spot.

The team got registered a case against an accused.

