UrduPoint.com

PFA Wastes 430 Liters Milk,200-kg Spices Over Adulteration:

Sumaira FH Published June 09, 2023 | 04:50 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2023 ) :Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Friday wasted 430 liters of adulterated milk and 200-kg spices in the district.

According to the press release issued by PFA, the food safety teams during crackdown against adulteration checked various food outlets and factories in the city.

Meanwhile, the team also shut down the production unit of five ice-making factories and a spices making factory for using sub-standard ingredients.

Citizen could contact on PFA helpline 1223 for any complaint regarding adulteration in their areas, the PFA spokesman added.

