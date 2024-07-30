Open Menu

PFA Wastes 500 Kg Rotten Mangoes

Sumaira FH Published July 30, 2024 | 03:40 PM

PFA wastes 500 kg rotten mangoes

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2024) Punjab Food Authority (PFA) wasted about 500 kg rotten mangoes with 50 kg expired food items during crackdown on Tuesday.

According to statement issued by DG of Food Authority, Mohammed Asim Javed, mangoes and other food items were being supplied for juice preparation plant situated at plot number 55, industrial estate here.

The PFA team fined worth Rs 2 lakh on owners of the juice factory.

Asim Javed further said the expired chemical was being used for the juice preparation.

The juice used to be supplied in markets and shops.

He warned that nobody would be allowed to trade unhealthy drink in markets.

Related Topics

Punjab Market

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 August 2024

1 hour ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 August 2024

2 hours ago
 Muqam expresses hope talks with JI to be fruitful

Muqam expresses hope talks with JI to be fruitful

11 hours ago
 IPP contracts not being renewed: Musadik Malik

IPP contracts not being renewed: Musadik Malik

11 hours ago
 Swimmer Anna Carolina expelled from Olympics for n ..

Swimmer Anna Carolina expelled from Olympics for night out with boyfriend

11 hours ago
 Govt decreases petrol price by Rs6.17

Govt decreases petrol price by Rs6.17

11 hours ago
One year on 'Mars': Inside NASA's ultra-realistic ..

One year on 'Mars': Inside NASA's ultra-realistic isolation study

11 hours ago
 Provinces agree to continue consultation for addre ..

Provinces agree to continue consultation for addressal of water distribution

11 hours ago
 Palestinian detainees subjected to arbitrary deten ..

Palestinian detainees subjected to arbitrary detention, torture: UN report; Gute ..

11 hours ago
 Motorcyclist crushed to death in Jand

Motorcyclist crushed to death in Jand

11 hours ago
 Govt committed to export led growth through compre ..

Govt committed to export led growth through comprehensive strategy: Ahsan Iqbal

11 hours ago
 Govt focuses on preservation of wildlife: MNA

Govt focuses on preservation of wildlife: MNA

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan