PFA wastes 500 kg rotten mangoes

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2024) Punjab Food Authority (PFA) wasted about 500 kg rotten mangoes with 50 kg expired food items during crackdown on Tuesday.

According to statement issued by DG of Food Authority, Mohammed Asim Javed, mangoes and other food items were being supplied for juice preparation plant situated at plot number 55, industrial estate here.

The PFA team fined worth Rs 2 lakh on owners of the juice factory.

Asim Javed further said the expired chemical was being used for the juice preparation.

The juice used to be supplied in markets and shops.

He warned that nobody would be allowed to trade unhealthy drink in markets.