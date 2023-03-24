PFA wastes 630 liters of contaminated milk:

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2023 ) :The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) discarded 630 liters of adulterated milk and fined three dairy shops as well here on Friday.

According to a press release issued by the PFA, a food safety team under the supervision of deputy director (operation) Shahbaz Sarwar checked various milk carrying vehicles and milk shops in the city and wasted 630 liters of adulterated milk on the spot.

Meanwhile, the PFA also imposed fine on owners of three dairy shops for selling substandard milk at their shops.

The PFA team also took action against seven food outlets for poor arrangements of cleanliness and storage.