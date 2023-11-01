PFA wastes 800 kg unhygienic meat

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2023) Punjab Food Authority (PFA) wasted 800 kilogram unhygienic meat during

a special operation launched against illegal slaughterhouses and butchers

on Wednesday.

According to PFA press release, a team of Punjab Food Authority raided at

a illegal slaughterhouse located at Jhal Chakian and found 800 kg unhygienic

meat.

The meat was going to be supplied to the city market. The team discarded

the meat and got registered FIR against the butcher and slaughter house owner.

The PFA officials said that all possible efforts were being made to ensure the

availability of good quality food items to the masses by launching strict crackdown

against adulterators across the division.