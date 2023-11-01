PFA Wastes 800 Kg Unhygienic Meat
Sumaira FH Published November 01, 2023 | 03:10 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2023) Punjab Food Authority (PFA) wasted 800 kilogram unhygienic meat during
a special operation launched against illegal slaughterhouses and butchers
on Wednesday.
According to PFA press release, a team of Punjab Food Authority raided at
a illegal slaughterhouse located at Jhal Chakian and found 800 kg unhygienic
meat.
The meat was going to be supplied to the city market. The team discarded
the meat and got registered FIR against the butcher and slaughter house owner.
The PFA officials said that all possible efforts were being made to ensure the
availability of good quality food items to the masses by launching strict crackdown
against adulterators across the division.