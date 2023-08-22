Open Menu

PFA Wastes 915 Litre Adulterated Milk

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 22, 2023 | 04:50 PM

PFA wastes 915 litre adulterated milk

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2023 ) :The Punjab food Authority (PFA) on Tuesday disposed off 915 litre adulterated milk in the district.

According to a press release, food safety teams under the supervision of Deputy Director Operations PFA Sargodha region Shahbaz Sarwar checked dairy shops and milk-carrying vehicles and seized 915 litre milk which was lacked natural nutrients and fat. Mixing of detergent and water was also found in the "milk." It was disposed of on the spot.

The PFA team also lodged cases against six owners of khoya units over adulteration during checking in Sahiwal and Kotmomin tehsils.

Meanwhile, the production units of two spice factories were shut down for substandard packing and a fine was also imposed on a dairy shop owner for selling contaminated milk in Bhera. Deputy Director Operation PFA Shahbaz Sarwar said that milky white poison was being supplied to hotels and milk shops in Sargodha city and suburbs. He said that the adulteration of milk would not be tolerated at any cost.

Related Topics

Punjab Water Fine Vehicles Sahiwal Sargodha Fat (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Dubai Customs intercepts two attempts to smuggle 1 ..

Dubai Customs intercepts two attempts to smuggle 171,600 pills

1 minute ago
 ERC reviews restoration, maintenance progress acro ..

ERC reviews restoration, maintenance progress across 40 schools in Syria

16 minutes ago
 OrionAST establishes regional HQ at Dubai Silicon ..

OrionAST establishes regional HQ at Dubai Silicon Oasis

31 minutes ago
 AUS welcomes new students during Fall 2023 Orienta ..

AUS welcomes new students during Fall 2023 Orientation

46 minutes ago
 COP28 announces innovative thematic programme to p ..

COP28 announces innovative thematic programme to progress action on its goals

46 minutes ago
 100 days until ADFW 2023 featuring leadership of 3 ..

100 days until ADFW 2023 featuring leadership of 3500+ top global financial firm ..

46 minutes ago
BISE Multan announces SSC Part I 2023 exams result ..

BISE Multan announces SSC Part I 2023 exams results

1 hour ago
 ENEC hosts nuclear innovation and technology summe ..

ENEC hosts nuclear innovation and technology summer school

1 hour ago
 Rawalpindi BISE announces SSC Part 1 2023 results, ..

Rawalpindi BISE announces SSC Part 1 2023 results, check now

1 hour ago
 BISE Faisalabad announces SSC Part I 2023 results; ..

BISE Faisalabad announces SSC Part I 2023 results; check out now

1 hour ago
 BISE Sahiwal announces SSC Part I 2023 results

BISE Sahiwal announces SSC Part I 2023 results

2 hours ago
 BISE Sargodha announces SSC Part I 2023 results

BISE Sargodha announces SSC Part I 2023 results

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan