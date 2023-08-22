PFA wastes 915 litre adulterated milk

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2023 ) :The Punjab food Authority (PFA) on Tuesday disposed off 915 litre adulterated milk in the district.

According to a press release, food safety teams under the supervision of Deputy Director Operations PFA Sargodha region Shahbaz Sarwar checked dairy shops and milk-carrying vehicles and seized 915 litre milk which was lacked natural nutrients and fat. Mixing of detergent and water was also found in the "milk." It was disposed of on the spot.

The PFA team also lodged cases against six owners of khoya units over adulteration during checking in Sahiwal and Kotmomin tehsils.

Meanwhile, the production units of two spice factories were shut down for substandard packing and a fine was also imposed on a dairy shop owner for selling contaminated milk in Bhera. Deputy Director Operation PFA Shahbaz Sarwar said that milky white poison was being supplied to hotels and milk shops in Sargodha city and suburbs. He said that the adulteration of milk would not be tolerated at any cost.