PFA wastes liters of contaminated water

Muhammad Irfan Published May 30, 2023 | 11:50 AM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2023 ) :The Punjab food Authority (PFA) discarded contaminated water used for making ice in an ice-making factory in Sargodha here on Tuesday.

According to a press release issued by PFA office, a team was inspecting ice-making factories in the division on daily basis and in this regard , 54 ice factories were checked in the district.

During inspection, the team discarded 4700 liters rusty and unhygienic water which was being used for making ice.

The PFA also imposed fines on 20 ice factories and issued warning notices to 17 factories for the violation of rules.

