PFA wastes spinach crop

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2022 ) :The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) wasted spinach cultivated over three acres of land with sewerage water on Narrwala road on Friday.

The crop was cultivated through sewerage water which contained chemicals and other particles which caused different diseases of stomach and liver among people, said Amar Javed, Deputy Director Operations.

He said the PFA was working on a mission to provide hygienic food to peoplefrom field to market.