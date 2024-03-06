Open Menu

“PFA's Eat Safe Kids” Awareness Seminar Held

Faizan Hashmi Published March 06, 2024 | 05:00 PM

“PFA's Eat Safe Kids” awareness seminar held

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2024) The Punjab Food Authority(PFA) on Wednesday organized a seminar in connection with its ongoing “PFA's Eat Safe Kids” program at Government High school Special education for Boys.

Assistant Commissioner Cantt Qandeel Fatima attended the seminar as a special guest.

The aim of the program was to provide guidance to parents and teachers to promote balanced diet in children and adopt a better lifestyle.

Nutritionists educated children, parents and teachers about choosing nutritious foods for children while parents were trained to prepare nutritious and healthy lunch boxes for children.

The children were also informed about the prevention of harmful food and its effects on health.

Parents were also trained on the consumption of vitamin-rich foods, fruits and vegetables according to children's height, weight and physical health.

On the occasion, Assistant Commissioner Qandeel Fatima said that children were our future and it was our responsibility to take care of their health.

She commended the PFA's Eat Safe kids program for promoting healthy food among children and added that all possible cooperation would be provided to the PFA for highlighting nutritional awareness.

