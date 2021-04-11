UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PFA seals Five Food Points

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Sun 11th April 2021 | 05:10 PM

PFA seals five food points

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2021 ) :Punjab Food Authority (PFA) crackdown continued against substandard food businesses as the teams sealed five more food outlets here on Sunday.

The crackdown was vigorously carried out at Multan, Sahiwal, Bahawalpur and DG Khan divisions.

A spokesperson for PFA said that the food safety teams checked 513 food units  from which five food points were sealed over violations while notices were served on 374 shop owners for improvement.

The shops which were sealed included Hammad food spicies packing unit over adulteration in red pepper, Chaudhary drink corner in Multan, Jimmy ice cream unit in Lodhran, Nasar dairy unit in Khanewal and a factory over manufacturing unhygienic items for kids in Vehari.

A sum of Rs 385,000 fine was also imposed to various shops while 696 soda water bottles, 200 litres oil and 100 litres unhygienic juice disposed off.

Related Topics

Multan Punjab Water Oil Fine Sahiwal Bahawalpur Khanewal Lodhran Vehari Sunday From

Recent Stories

30,430 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

3 seconds ago

Abu Dhabi Fund for Development financed hundreds o ..

9 seconds ago

UAQ Ruler congratulates King of Jordan on centenar ..

15 minutes ago

UAE President pardons 439 prisoners ahead of Ramad ..

1 hour ago

Ajman Ruler congratulates King of Jordan on centen ..

1 hour ago

UAE ambassador presents credentials as non-residen ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.