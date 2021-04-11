(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2021 ) :Punjab Food Authority (PFA) crackdown continued against substandard food businesses as the teams sealed five more food outlets here on Sunday.

The crackdown was vigorously carried out at Multan, Sahiwal, Bahawalpur and DG Khan divisions.

A spokesperson for PFA said that the food safety teams checked 513 food units from which five food points were sealed over violations while notices were served on 374 shop owners for improvement.

The shops which were sealed included Hammad food spicies packing unit over adulteration in red pepper, Chaudhary drink corner in Multan, Jimmy ice cream unit in Lodhran, Nasar dairy unit in Khanewal and a factory over manufacturing unhygienic items for kids in Vehari.

A sum of Rs 385,000 fine was also imposed to various shops while 696 soda water bottles, 200 litres oil and 100 litres unhygienic juice disposed off.