PFC Board Approves Plan 2025 To Expand Global Market Reach
Faizan Hashmi Published January 05, 2025 | 02:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2025) The Board of Directors of the Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC) convened on Sunday unanimously approved an ambitious 2025 annual plan for participation in all important international expos aimed at expanding the country’s footprint in the global furniture market.
Chairing the board of directors meeting of PFC, its CEO Mian Kashif Ashfaq said this initiative aligns with PFC’s broader vision of enhancing the furniture industry’s contribution to the national economy and creating new employment opportunities through sustainable growth and innovation. He informed that the plan includes active participation in all major international expos scheduled throughout the year. This strategic initiative seeks to showcase Pakistan’s high-quality furniture products, attract foreign investment, and foster joint ventures in the furniture manufacturing sector.
He emphasized the significance of these expos as a platform for promoting the unique craftsmanship and modern designs of Pakistani furniture. He noted that such efforts not only elevate the global profile of Pakistan’s furniture industry but also create opportunities for local manufacturers to collaborate with international stakeholders.
The board highlighted the importance of presenting Pakistan as a competitive player in the international market, leveraging these events to establish long-term business partnerships and explore export opportunities. Participation will focus on exhibiting a diverse range of furniture designs, including traditional and contemporary styles, to cater to global consumer preferences, he concluded.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 January 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 January 2025
Continuity of policies key to development: Ahsan Iqbal
India issues visas to only 100 Pakistani pilgrims for Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti's ..
CM Murad launches Rescue 1122's new Highway operations
PM Shehbaz condemns bomb blast in Turbat
Ali Raza takes seven-for as final heads for an exciting finish
PSL 10: Franchises announce retentions without any trade
3 killed, 35 injured in Kech blast
Sarfraz Bugti condemns Turbat blast, expresses deep sorrow
Nabi Gul banned for 3 domestic matches
Pakistani U19 women’s team training in full swing in Karachi
More Stories From Pakistan
-
EPA confiscates 137 kg banned polythene bags2 minutes ago
-
CM grieved over death of five siblings in Gujrat2 minutes ago
-
Governor Kundi honors Bhutto's role in strengthening Pakistan's independence, democracy2 minutes ago
-
PFC board approves plan 2025 to expand global market reach2 minutes ago
-
4.7 magnitude earthquake jolts Kalat, Balochistan12 minutes ago
-
Excise deptt extends vehicle tax deadline by 15 days12 minutes ago
-
IFA inspects 15,798 food outlets, discards 161,848 kg/L unhygienic food items12 minutes ago
-
IFA inspects 15,798 food outlets, discards 161,848 kg/L unhygienic food items12 minutes ago
-
CM condemns Turbat blast12 minutes ago
-
Four injured in Okara highway accident12 minutes ago
-
Renowned poet Rasa Chughtai remembered on 7th death anniversary12 minutes ago
-
CM pays tribute to martyrs of Kashmir12 minutes ago