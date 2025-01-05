Open Menu

PFC Board Approves Plan 2025 To Expand Global Market Reach

January 05, 2025

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2025) The Board of Directors of the Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC) convened on Sunday unanimously approved an ambitious 2025 annual plan for participation in all important international expos aimed at expanding the country’s footprint in the global furniture market.

Chairing the board of directors meeting of PFC, its CEO Mian Kashif Ashfaq said this initiative aligns with PFC’s broader vision of enhancing the furniture industry’s contribution to the national economy and creating new employment opportunities through sustainable growth and innovation. He informed that the plan includes active participation in all major international expos scheduled throughout the year. This strategic initiative seeks to showcase Pakistan’s high-quality furniture products, attract foreign investment, and foster joint ventures in the furniture manufacturing sector.

He emphasized the significance of these expos as a platform for promoting the unique craftsmanship and modern designs of Pakistani furniture. He noted that such efforts not only elevate the global profile of Pakistan’s furniture industry but also create opportunities for local manufacturers to collaborate with international stakeholders.

The board highlighted the importance of presenting Pakistan as a competitive player in the international market, leveraging these events to establish long-term business partnerships and explore export opportunities. Participation will focus on exhibiting a diverse range of furniture designs, including traditional and contemporary styles, to cater to global consumer preferences, he concluded.

