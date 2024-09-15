Open Menu

PFC CEO Backs PIAF-Pioneers Progressive Alliance In LCCI Elections

Sumaira FH Published September 15, 2024 | 01:30 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2024) Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC) Chief Executive Officer Mian Kashif Ashfaq has announced

its support to PIAF-Pioneers Progressive Alliance in the upcoming Lahore Chamber of Commerce

and Industry (LCCI) elections.

He made this announcement at a meeting with leading businessman Mian Anjum Nisar here

on Sunday. He said the alliance has garnered backing from various industry stakeholders,

including the PFC. This endorsement is seen as a strategic move to bolster the alliance's

position and influence within the LCCI.

He said PFC's support reflects a broader trend of industry groups rallying behind candidates

and platforms they believe will best represent their interests and drive economic growth.

He said Mian Anjum Nisar and his team would exclusively focus on key issues impacting

the business community, aiming to address challenges and promote development within

Lahore's commercial sector. The election is anticipated to be a critical moment for shaping

the future of the city's business landscape, he concluded.

