PFC CEO Felicitates General Asim On Elevation As Field Marshal
Muhammad Irfan Published May 21, 2025 | 04:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2025) Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC) Chief Executive Officer Mian Kashif Ashfaq on Wednesday extended his heartfelt congratulations to Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir on his elevation to the prestigious rank of Field Marshal, describing it as a well-earned and historic milestone.
In a statement issued here, Mian Kashif lauded General Asim Munir’s unwavering leadership and strategic brilliance, which, he said, had resulted in a decisive victory over the enemy and reaffirmed his steadfast commitment to national security and sovereignty.
He remarked that the entire nation takes immense pride in the unmatched professionalism, dedication, and sacrifices of the Pakistan Armed Forces. “This recognition not only strengthens the country’s defense but also boosts national morale,” he stated.
Mian Kashif added that General Asim Munir’s elevation to the rank of Field Marshal is a historic and fitting tribute to his exemplary service and leadership.
