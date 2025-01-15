PFC CEO Highlights Pakistan's Importance In Central Asia Trade
Muhammad Irfan Published January 15, 2025 | 03:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2025) Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC) Chief Executive Officer Mian Kashif Ashfaq has said that Pakistan’s strategic geographical position offers a vital gateway to landlocked Central Asian states, a cost-effective and strategically advantageous trading partner for Pakistan.
Speaking to a delegation of Pakistan's exporters here on Wednesday, he said the trade potential between these states required overcoming policy, technical and regional challenges through collaboration and visionary strategies.
He said that the strategic advantage provides Pakistan an unparalleled opportunity to become a hub of regional connectivity. “To realise this potential, there is a need for not just visionary strategies but consistent policy implementation and proactive regional collaboration as well.
Comprehensive integration strategies and foresight are essential to achieve meaningful regional connectivity and national benefit,” he said.
He emphasized that connectivity is the foundation of regional integration, with Pakistan's strategic location serving as a vital link between landlocked Central Asian states and global markets. While the trade potential between Pakistan and Central Asia is immense, realizing this potential requires addressing significant challenges. Beyond exploring trade routes, it is crucial to ensure effective policy implementation and translate agreements into actionable outcomes.
Mian Kashif Ashfaq highlighted Pakistan’s efforts following the disintegration of the USSR to strengthen these ties, referencing initiatives such as TAPI, CASA-1000, and the Trans-Afghan Railway, he concluded.
