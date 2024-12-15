PFC CEO lauds FPCCI for launching Pak-EU forum to boost exports

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2024) Chairman Pak-UK Joint Business Council and CEO Pakistan Furniture Council, Mian Kashif Ashfaq, has hailed the wise decision of Atif Ikram Sheikh, president Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI), for successfully launching the Pakistan-EU Forum boosting exports to it’s potentials among all European countries.

Talking to a delegation of foreign investors led by Muhammad Arbab Khan, President of the Pak-British Friendship Council (North West Chapter, UK), which called on him here on Sunday, he emphasized that the initiative aims to strengthen economic and trade ties between Pakistan and EU member states, fostering growth and development for the business community.

The forum’s objectives include the effective utilisation of Pakistan’s Generalised System of Preferences Plus (GSP+) status to enhance trade, investment, and economic cooperation.

It will focus on building stronger business ties between Pakistan and EU states, with a particular emphasis on Eastern Europe, he added.

Mian Kashif said it will also engage with EU delegations in Pakistan to exchange firsthand information on economic activities and maintain a supportive environment for trade and investment. The forum will conduct market research to identify new opportunities for trade and economic collaboration. Besides this, it will provide guidance and awareness to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) on meeting EU market requirements, he added. It will collaborate with the ‘EU Business Network’, and this partnership is expected to further boost bilateral trade and investment between Pakistan and EU countries, he concluded.