PFC CEO Lauds FPCCI For Launching Pak-EU Forum To Boost Exports
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 15, 2024 | 02:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2024) Chairman Pak-UK Joint Business Council and CEO Pakistan Furniture Council, Mian Kashif Ashfaq, has hailed the wise decision of Atif Ikram Sheikh, president Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI), for successfully launching the Pakistan-EU Forum boosting exports to it’s potentials among all European countries.
Talking to a delegation of foreign investors led by Muhammad Arbab Khan, President of the Pak-British Friendship Council (North West Chapter, UK), which called on him here on Sunday, he emphasized that the initiative aims to strengthen economic and trade ties between Pakistan and EU member states, fostering growth and development for the business community.
The forum’s objectives include the effective utilisation of Pakistan’s Generalised System of Preferences Plus (GSP+) status to enhance trade, investment, and economic cooperation.
It will focus on building stronger business ties between Pakistan and EU states, with a particular emphasis on Eastern Europe, he added.
Mian Kashif said it will also engage with EU delegations in Pakistan to exchange firsthand information on economic activities and maintain a supportive environment for trade and investment. The forum will conduct market research to identify new opportunities for trade and economic collaboration. Besides this, it will provide guidance and awareness to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) on meeting EU market requirements, he added. It will collaborate with the ‘EU Business Network’, and this partnership is expected to further boost bilateral trade and investment between Pakistan and EU countries, he concluded.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 December 2024
SC Justice Mandokhail addresses Justice Shah’s concerns over Judicial Commissi ..
Vivo Mobile Company to establish manufacturing plant in Punjab
Itel Pakistan launches S25 ultra smartphone with Yumna Zaidi as brand ambassador
Pakistan cricket team suffer most T20 Int’l defeats in 2024
Standing body approves conversion of PMBMC into Punjab Sahulat Bazaars Authority
Imran Khan always called for dialogue, discussions: Barrister Gohar
Imran Khan always called for dialogue, discussions: Barrister Gohar
FBR launches Faceless Customs Assessment system in Karachi
PSX 100 Index drops to 112,000 points amid bearish trend
PTI protest at D-Chowk: 32 suspects discharged from cases
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Seven held with drugs, weapons1 minute ago
-
Veteran PML-N Leader Sadiq-ul-Farooq dies1 minute ago
-
FTO to chair regional advisory committee meeting on 18th1 minute ago
-
PML-N leader Siddiqul Farooq passes away1 minute ago
-
Govt support for SMEs crucial for economic growth: Shahid Imran2 minutes ago
-
DC assures protection of farmers' rights2 minutes ago
-
Pakistani citizens among victims of boat tragedy near Greek Island, Interior Minister orders probe2 minutes ago
-
Senator Irfan Siddiqui expresses condolences over Saddiqul Farooq' s demise2 minutes ago
-
PFC CEO lauds FPCCI for launching Pak-EU forum to boost exports2 minutes ago
-
Iftikhar Malik urges adoption of China’s economic model2 minutes ago
-
DC issues directives regarding school children’s winter garments12 minutes ago
-
Community engagement session for successful anti-polio drive12 minutes ago