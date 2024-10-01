Open Menu

PFC CEO Praises Newly Elected LCCI Leadership

Sumaira FH Published October 01, 2024 | 02:50 PM

PFC CEO praises newly elected LCCI leadership

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2024) Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC) Chief Executive Officer Mian Kashif Ashfaq extended

heartfelt congratulations to the newly-elected leadership of the Lahore Chamber of Commerce

and Industry (LCCI), a prestigious 101-year-old historic traders' body in South Asia.

In his message on Tuesday, he praised the LCCI's invaluable role in promoting trade and commerce

in the region and emphasized the importance of the business community in driving

economic growth.

He expressed his confidence that the newly-elected leadership President Mian Abu Zar Shad,

SVP Khalid Usman and VP Shahid Nazir Chaudhary will continue the legacy of LCCI by working

tirelessly to address the challenges faced by traders and industrialists.

He also highlighted the need for collaboration between industry stakeholders and LCCI to boost exports

and attract foreign investment.

He reaffirmed the PFC's commitment to supporting the business community and underscored the critical

role that chambers like the LCCI play in ensuring Pakistan’s economic prosperity, wishing the new office bearers success in their endeavors.

He said Anjum Nisar and his team sincere endeavours will continue to spiral forward living up to the aspirations of the traders community at large.

