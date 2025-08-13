PFC, ChenOne Celebrate Independence Day With Patriotic Zeal
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 13, 2025 | 03:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2025) The Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC) and ChenOne, a retail brand in home furnishings, fashion, and accessories, on Wednesday jointly celebrated Independence Day with patriotic zeal, reaffirming their commitment to the nation’s progress and prosperity.
The event, held at the PFC head office and the ChenOne flagship store, was adorned in vibrant green and white, reflecting the spirit of freedom and unity.
Participants, including PFC leadership, ChenOne executives, staff, and customers, joined in national songs, a flag-hoisting ceremony, and cake-cutting to mark the auspicious occasion.
PFC Chief Executive Mian Kashif Ashfaq lauded the resilience, hard work, and unity of the Pakistani people, emphasizing the importance of economic growth and self-reliance.
ChenOne management expressed pride in being part of the national celebrations, highlighting their commitment to promoting “Made in Pakistan” products and showcasing the country’s craftsmanship to the world.
ChenOne GM Interiors Maria Tauqir announced special discounts and promotional offers at outlets nationwide to honor customers and share the joy of Independence Day.
Both organizations reiterated their resolve to contribute to Pakistan’s economic and social development, particularly by supporting local artisans and industries. The celebrations concluded with prayers for peace, stability, and prosperity, reflecting a collective hope for a brighter future for the nation.
