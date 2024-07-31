PFC, ChenOne Launch Free Sewing Training Center For Women In TT Singh
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 31, 2024 | 05:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2024) Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC), in collaboration with ChenOne, has established
a free modern sewing training center for women in Toba Tek Singh to meet ever
increasing demand of skilled workforce providing ample secured job opportunities
to rural folks at their doorstep.
Chairing the board of directors meeting here on Wednesday, CEO PFC Mian Kashif
Ashfaq said trainees would be provided a stipend of Rs 15,000 per month with excellent
environment and ambiance. He said desirous women could get them registered on
this WhatsApp 0306 9622328 and eligible would be intimated. He said all selected
candidates would be entitled weekend off and other facilities. He said successful
would be absorbed in ChenOne fabric section with good terms and condition.
He said the initiative aims to empower rural women by equipping them with valuable
sewing skills, enabling them to contribute to the mainstream of national development.
The center provides comprehensive training in various aspects of sewing and tailoring,
offering a supportive environment where women could learn and refine their craft.
By fostering these skills, the project not only promotes economic self-sufficiency
but also enhances the participants' confidence and social standing.
This effort reflects a commitment to gender equality and the uplift of rural communities,
providing women with the tools they need to become active contributors to Pakistan's
economic growth, he added.
