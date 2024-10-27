PFC Chief Calls For Strengthening Bilateral Trade To Reduce Pakistan's Trade Deficit
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 27, 2024 | 12:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2024) Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC) Chief Executive Officer Mian Kashif Ashfaq
has emphasised that Pakistan needs to focus on promoting balanced bilateral
trade relations with regional countries to narrow down its growing trade deficit
by boosting exports.
Speaking at a seminar on “How Pakistan can narrow down its trade deficit”,
here on Sunday, he said a balanced trade approach would involve strengthening
economic ties with neighboring countries China, India, Afghanistan, Iran, and
Central Asian states as this strategy can offer mutual benefits, leveraging each
country's unique resources and industries to create a fair exchange of goods
and services. By reducing reliance on any single market, Pakistan could mitigate
risks and enhance its economic resilience.
He said balanced bilateral trade would also promote economic growth by stimulating
local industries, and increasing foreign exchange earnings besides creating ample jobs.
Pakistan’s trade deficit is a complex issue, but by diversifying trade partners within
the region, focusing on high-value exports, and adopting pro-trade policies, Pakistan
can work towards a more balanced trade environment.
These steps could significantly
contribute to reducing the trade deficit and enhancing overall economic stability in the
region, he added.
Mian Kashif said enhancing trade with regional countries would involve reducing tariffs,
simplifying customs procedures, and establishing joint trade committees to streamline
communication.
He said China is Pakistan’s largest trading partner, but the trade heavily favors Chinese
exports. By promoting the export of Pakistani goods like textiles, agricultural products,
and minerals to China, Pakistan could better balance this relationship. Similarly, stronger
trade links with Afghanistan and Central Asia could help Pakistan access new markets
for its goods and services, particularly given the geographical proximity and shared
cultural ties, he concluded.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 October 2024
Jahangir Tareen, his son Ali Tareen inaugurate computer-lab at local school, col ..
Pakistan stands with Iran in pursuit of peace: PM
Pakistan’s Ayesha Sohaib Wins Prestigious Burj Award
Pakistan win three-match Test series against England
Justice Yahya Afridi to take oath as chief justice of Pakistan today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 October 2024
JKNF denounces Oct 27 as darkest chapter in Kashmir's history
Legal reforms vital to provide speedy justice to people: Daniyal
G20 affirms commitment to transition from fossil fuels
More Stories From Pakistan
-
FFP to showcase entire range at Saudi International Halal Expo 20241 minute ago
-
Two motorcyclists crushed to death in Khairpur1 minute ago
-
Chinese University names it's research centre after Pak scientist11 minutes ago
-
Maqam leads rally on Kashmir Black Day, urges UN to fulfill promise11 minutes ago
-
Pakistan media rises for Kashmir, condemns India's 77-year occupation of Kashmir11 minutes ago
-
Call to establish rehabilitation centers for addicts11 minutes ago
-
Mushaal urges youth to amplify Kashmir cause41 minutes ago
-
'Kashmiris dream of freedom will become a reality soon'; says Tarar51 minutes ago
-
Shamim Shawl labels Oct 27 'Conspiracy', honors Kashmiri women' s courage51 minutes ago
-
Governor KP condemns Indian brutalities in IIOJ&K, urges implementation of UN resolutions1 hour ago
-
Boating bridge at river Chenab demanded1 hour ago
-
Chairman Kashmir Committee exposes Indian atrocities on 77th Black Day anniversary2 hours ago