PFC chief greets new LCCI president

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2021 ) :Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Mian Kashif Ashfaq Thursday facilitated the newly elected unopposed president of the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) Mian Nouman Kabir.

In a felicitation message, he said Mian Kabir was one of the most seasoned groomed and polished veteran trade leader truly representing the business community across the board for help addressing their genuine grievances at local,regional and Federal levels.

He hoped that all problems being confronted by importers,exporter, traders, local and foreign investors would be accorded top priority and get resolved to accelerate the economic activities in the country and boost exports besides rapid industrialization.