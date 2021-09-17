UrduPoint.com

PFC Chief Greets New LCCI President

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 17th September 2021 | 02:40 AM

PFC chief greets new LCCI president

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2021 ) :Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Mian Kashif Ashfaq Thursday facilitated the newly elected unopposed president of the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) Mian Nouman Kabir.

In a felicitation message, he said Mian Kabir was one of the most seasoned groomed and polished veteran trade leader truly representing the business community across the board for help addressing their genuine grievances at local,regional and Federal levels.

He hoped that all problems being confronted by importers,exporter, traders, local and foreign investors would be accorded top priority and get resolved to accelerate the economic activities in the country and boost exports besides rapid industrialization.

Related Topics

Pakistan Exports Business All Lahore Chamber Of Commerce & Industry Top

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed, UK Foreign Secretary review acc ..

Mohamed bin Zayed, UK Foreign Secretary review accelerating bilateral ties

2 hours ago
 Estonia to Recognize Certificates for Any COVID-19 ..

Estonia to Recognize Certificates for Any COVID-19 Vaccine - Health Board

3 hours ago
 Blinken Says France Vital Ally in Indo-Pacific, US ..

Blinken Says France Vital Ally in Indo-Pacific, US in Touch With Counterparts Ab ..

2 hours ago
 US, Australia to Remain Vigilant About China's Att ..

US, Australia to Remain Vigilant About China's Attempts to Undermine World Order ..

3 hours ago
 OSCE States Eligible to Amend Composition of Obser ..

OSCE States Eligible to Amend Composition of Observation Groups - Russian Repres ..

3 hours ago
 Russian Envoy to EU Warns Against Exaggerating Imp ..

Russian Envoy to EU Warns Against Exaggerating Importance of EU Lawmakers' Repor ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.