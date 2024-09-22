PFC Chief Highlights Pakistan's Breathtaking Mountain Ranges, Valleys
Faizan Hashmi Published September 22, 2024 | 02:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2024) Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC) Chief Executive Officer Mian Kashif Ashfaq stated
on Sunday that from the towering peaks of Himalayas and Karakoram ranges to the
scenic beauty of Swat, Hunza, and Skardu, Pakistan was home to some of the world's
most breathtaking mountain ranges and valleys.
Speaking here at a seminar on the Potentials of Tourism in Pakistan, held under the
auspices of the PFC, he noted that these regions attract adventure tourists, trekkers,
and mountaineers from around the world.
The CEO said Pakistan had immense potential to generate millions of Dollars through
tourism, owing to its rich cultural heritage, stunning landscapes, and historical landmarks.
He said with strategic planning and collaboration between the government and private
sector, tourism could become a significant contributor to Pakistan’s economy, potentially
bringing in billions of dollars in foreign exchange while also creating jobs and supporting
local businesses.
He said Pakistan's historical and cultural sites of Mohenjo-Daro, Taxila, and the Badshahi
Mosque, were of significant interest to history enthusiasts and scholars. Religious tourism,
especially for Sikhs visiting Kartarpur Sahib and Buddhists exploring ancient Gandhara
civilization sites, offers another untapped revenue stream. He said by investing in infrastructure,
improving safety, and simplifying visa processes, Pakistan could attract a large influx
of international tourists.
Marketing campaigns targeting countries with higher outbound tourism could create
awareness about Pakistan’s unique offerings. Development of eco-friendly resorts,
better road connectivity, and international-standard hospitality services would further
enhance tourist experiences, he added.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 September 2024
KP CM Gandapur arrives at PTI power show in Kahna
Pakistan Railways reduces 10pc train fares
Suffers from mental disorder, reveals Alia Bhat
Convoy led by KP CM Gandapur departs for PTI rally in Lahore
Court issues non-bailable arrest warrants for KP CM Gandapur
London hospital to use drones for rapid blood sample delivery
PCB seeks high-performance coach for Red Ball team
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 September 2024
Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan’s voice touches hearts once again after three decades
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Pak RTI Quiz Contest 2024 announced for public awareness2 minutes ago
-
Chairman Pullain Baloch vows to end Balochistan' s backwardness1 hour ago
-
5 injured in Kharan hand grenade blast1 hour ago
-
APHC demands release of all Hurriyat leaders, other political detainees1 hour ago
-
DC reviews ongoing revamping project of DHQ hospital1 hour ago
-
EPD seizes 1432 kg shopping bags1 hour ago
-
ED GCISC calls for collective action on waste management, environmental protection2 hours ago
-
IRSA releases 196,600 cusecs water2 hours ago
-
57 paisa per unit relief likely for August under FCA2 hours ago
-
Dengue cases surge across Punjab2 hours ago
-
Namak Mandi's culinary delights draw foodies in droves on weekend2 hours ago
-
Pakistan Railways introduces affordable AC travel, cuts fares across board: Amir Baloch3 hours ago