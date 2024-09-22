Open Menu

PFC Chief Highlights Pakistan's Breathtaking Mountain Ranges, Valleys

Faizan Hashmi Published September 22, 2024 | 02:00 PM

PFC chief highlights Pakistan's breathtaking mountain ranges, valleys

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2024) Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC) Chief Executive Officer Mian Kashif Ashfaq stated

on Sunday that from the towering peaks of Himalayas and Karakoram ranges to the

scenic beauty of Swat, Hunza, and Skardu, Pakistan was home to some of the world's

most breathtaking mountain ranges and valleys.

Speaking here at a seminar on the Potentials of Tourism in Pakistan, held under the

auspices of the PFC, he noted that these regions attract adventure tourists, trekkers,

and mountaineers from around the world.

The CEO said Pakistan had immense potential to generate millions of Dollars through

tourism, owing to its rich cultural heritage, stunning landscapes, and historical landmarks.

He said with strategic planning and collaboration between the government and private

sector, tourism could become a significant contributor to Pakistan’s economy, potentially

bringing in billions of dollars in foreign exchange while also creating jobs and supporting

local businesses.

He said Pakistan's historical and cultural sites of Mohenjo-Daro, Taxila, and the Badshahi

Mosque, were of significant interest to history enthusiasts and scholars. Religious tourism,

especially for Sikhs visiting Kartarpur Sahib and Buddhists exploring ancient Gandhara

civilization sites, offers another untapped revenue stream. He said by investing in infrastructure,

improving safety, and simplifying visa processes, Pakistan could attract a large influx

of international tourists.

Marketing campaigns targeting countries with higher outbound tourism could create

awareness about Pakistan’s unique offerings. Development of eco-friendly resorts,

better road connectivity, and international-standard hospitality services would further

enhance tourist experiences, he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Exchange Swat Road Skardu Taxila Visa Sunday From Government Billion Million Jobs

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 September 202 ..

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 September 2024

5 hours ago
 KP CM Gandapur arrives at PTI power show in Kahna

KP CM Gandapur arrives at PTI power show in Kahna

14 hours ago
 Pakistan Railways reduces 10pc train fares

Pakistan Railways reduces 10pc train fares

23 hours ago
 Suffers from mental disorder, reveals Alia Bhat

Suffers from mental disorder, reveals Alia Bhat

24 hours ago
 Convoy led by KP CM Gandapur departs for PTI rally ..

Convoy led by KP CM Gandapur departs for PTI rally in Lahore

1 day ago
Court issues non-bailable arrest warrants for KP C ..

Court issues non-bailable arrest warrants for KP CM Gandapur

1 day ago
 London hospital to use drones for rapid blood samp ..

London hospital to use drones for rapid blood sample delivery

1 day ago
 PCB seeks high-performance coach for Red Ball team

PCB seeks high-performance coach for Red Ball team

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 September 202 ..

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 September 2024

1 day ago
 Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan’s voice touches hearts onc ..

Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan’s voice touches hearts once again after three decades

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan