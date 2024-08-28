PFC chief stresses importance of internships for student development

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2024) Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC) Chief Executive Officer Mian Kashif Ashfaq has said internship provides excellent opportunities to young students to gain practical experience, develop new skills, and prepare for future challenges.

Speaking at the summer internship program's closing ceremony here on Wednesday, he said it served as a bridge between academic knowledge and the real-world professional environment. It offered hands-on learning, allowing internees to apply the theories and concepts learned during study to actual work situations. This practical experience not only enhances their understanding of their chosen field but also builds confidence in handling real-world challenges, he added.

He said globally employers always prefer candidates who have some relevant experience, and an internship can set young professionals apart from others.

He said for many, it is also a chance to explore different industries and roles to better understand their priorities and strategies.

Mian Kashif said internships provide exposure to workplace culture, teamwork, and communication skills that are essential for success in any career. Internees get to work with professionals who provides guidance, mentorship, and insights into industry trends, helping them shape their future career. He highly appreciated the efforts of Ms Maria Tauqir, GM Interriors Chenone for arranging most successful result oriented internship which he added will prove to be a milestones in their future.

Later, certificates were distributed among the successful internees.