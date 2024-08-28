Open Menu

PFC Chief Stresses Importance Of Internships For Student Development

Muhammad Irfan Published August 28, 2024 | 02:30 PM

PFC chief stresses importance of internships for student development

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2024) Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC) Chief Executive Officer Mian Kashif Ashfaq has said internship provides excellent opportunities to young students to gain practical experience, develop new skills, and prepare for future challenges.

Speaking at the summer internship program's closing ceremony here on Wednesday, he said it served as a bridge between academic knowledge and the real-world professional environment. It offered hands-on learning, allowing internees to apply the theories and concepts learned during study to actual work situations. This practical experience not only enhances their understanding of their chosen field but also builds confidence in handling real-world challenges, he added.

He said globally employers always prefer candidates who have some relevant experience, and an internship can set young professionals apart from others.

He said for many, it is also a chance to explore different industries and roles to better understand their priorities and strategies.

Mian Kashif said internships provide exposure to workplace culture, teamwork, and communication skills that are essential for success in any career. Internees get to work with professionals who provides guidance, mentorship, and insights into industry trends, helping them shape their future career. He highly appreciated the efforts of Ms Maria Tauqir, GM Interriors Chenone for arranging most successful result oriented internship which he added will prove to be a milestones in their future.

Later, certificates were distributed among the successful internees.

Related Topics

Pakistan Young From Industry General Motors

Recent Stories

SACM inspects rainwater drainage in Keamari, West ..

SACM inspects rainwater drainage in Keamari, West districts

7 hours ago
 Privatization in Power Sector only way forward: Ex ..

Privatization in Power Sector only way forward: Experts

7 hours ago
 Commissioner Karachi reviews arrangements for Eid ..

Commissioner Karachi reviews arrangements for Eid Milad-ul-Nabi (SAW)

7 hours ago
 Increasing judges number to help provide speedy ju ..

Increasing judges number to help provide speedy justice: Barrister Malik

7 hours ago
 DC declares Aug 29, 30 holidays for schools in Naw ..

DC declares Aug 29, 30 holidays for schools in Nawabshah due to heavy rain

7 hours ago
 Ongoing projects to strengthen tourism industry, b ..

Ongoing projects to strengthen tourism industry, boost economy: Advisor

7 hours ago
CM visits coastal districts to review rain situati ..

CM visits coastal districts to review rain situation

7 hours ago
 Schools will remain open in Karachi on August 29

Schools will remain open in Karachi on August 29

7 hours ago
 Khawaja Salman visits Rana Tanveer's residence to ..

Khawaja Salman visits Rana Tanveer's residence to condole his brother's death

8 hours ago
 Health secretary orders comprehensive review of te ..

Health secretary orders comprehensive review of teaching hospitals

8 hours ago
 Power minister forms committee to convert imported ..

Power minister forms committee to convert imported coal IPPs on Thar coal

8 hours ago
 PCB confirms schedule of Champions One-Day Cup

PCB confirms schedule of Champions One-Day Cup

8 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan