PFC delegation departs for China to boost furniture exports

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2025) A delegation of the Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC) led by its Chief Executive Officer Mian

Kashif Ashfaq departed for China on Monday to expand Pakistan’s furniture exports.

The visit aims to tap into China’s vast consumer market and benefit from its advanced manufacturing

expertise, with a view to enhancing the global competitiveness of Pakistan’s furniture industry.

The delegation is expected to explore partnerships that will help increase exports and drive mutual

growth between the two countries.

Mian Kashif Ashfaq will advocate for the adoption of innovative techniques, sustainable practices, and modern design standards to align Pakistani furniture products with international benchmarks.