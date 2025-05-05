Open Menu

PFC Delegation Departs For China To Boost Furniture Exports

Faizan Hashmi Published May 05, 2025 | 04:20 PM

PFC delegation departs for China to boost furniture exports

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2025) A delegation of the Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC) led by its Chief Executive Officer Mian

Kashif Ashfaq departed for China on Monday to expand Pakistan’s furniture exports.

The visit aims to tap into China’s vast consumer market and benefit from its advanced manufacturing

expertise, with a view to enhancing the global competitiveness of Pakistan’s furniture industry.

The delegation is expected to explore partnerships that will help increase exports and drive mutual

growth between the two countries.

Mian Kashif Ashfaq will advocate for the adoption of innovative techniques, sustainable practices, and modern design standards to align Pakistani furniture products with international benchmarks.

Recent Stories

SBP decides to cut policy rate by 100 bps to 11pc

SBP decides to cut policy rate by 100 bps to 11pc

6 minutes ago
 Romaisa Khan reveals she now only keeps friendship ..

Romaisa Khan reveals she now only keeps friendships with girls

3 hours ago
 Pakistan successfully conducts launch of Fatah-ser ..

Pakistan successfully conducts launch of Fatah-series missile

3 hours ago
 ATC bars arrest of PTI leaders in Nov 26, SC prote ..

ATC bars arrest of PTI leaders in Nov 26, SC protests until June 24

3 hours ago
 A tripartite Memorandum of Understanding brings to ..

A tripartite Memorandum of Understanding brings together Dubai Customs, the Univ ..

4 hours ago
 Turkish Naval Ship TCG Büyükada Visits Karachi

Turkish Naval Ship TCG Büyükada Visits Karachi

4 hours ago
Airblue Launches Direct Karachi-Skardu Flights to ..

Airblue Launches Direct Karachi-Skardu Flights to Boost Northern Tourism

4 hours ago
 vivo V50 Lite: Power, Performance, and Practicalit ..

Vivo V50 Lite: Power, Performance, and Practicality in One Slim Package

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 May 2025

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 May 2025

8 hours ago
 PSL X: Kings beat Qalandars by four wickets in rai ..

PSL X: Kings beat Qalandars by four wickets in rain-hit thriller

16 hours ago
 PSL 2025 Match 24 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Karachi Kin ..

PSL 2025 Match 24 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Karachi Kings Live Score, History, Who Wi ..

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan