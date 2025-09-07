PFC delegation departs for China to strengthen bilateral cooperation

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2025) A delegation of the Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC), led by its Chief Executive Officer Mian Kashif Ashfaq, departed for China on Sunday for a week-long visit aimed at further strengthening bilateral ties in the furniture industry.

In a statement, Mian Kashif said the Primary objective of the visit is to explore and establish joint ventures and collaborative partnerships with leading Chinese manufacturers. He noted that the initiative seeks to benefit from Chinese expertise in advanced manufacturing technologies, innovative design, and efficient production processes.

“By fostering these connections, the PFC aims to enhance the quality and competitiveness of Pakistani furniture, bringing it in line with global market demands,” he said.

Mian Kashif added that the delegation will hold meetings with key industry stakeholders in China to discuss investment opportunities and knowledge exchange, with the ultimate goal of boosting Pakistan’s furniture exports and integrating its industry into the international supply chain.