Open Menu

PFC Delegation Departs For China To Strengthen Bilateral Cooperation

Umer Jamshaid Published September 07, 2025 | 03:20 PM

PFC delegation departs for China to strengthen bilateral cooperation

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2025) A delegation of the Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC), led by its Chief Executive Officer Mian Kashif Ashfaq, departed for China on Sunday for a week-long visit aimed at further strengthening bilateral ties in the furniture industry.

In a statement, Mian Kashif said the Primary objective of the visit is to explore and establish joint ventures and collaborative partnerships with leading Chinese manufacturers. He noted that the initiative seeks to benefit from Chinese expertise in advanced manufacturing technologies, innovative design, and efficient production processes.

“By fostering these connections, the PFC aims to enhance the quality and competitiveness of Pakistani furniture, bringing it in line with global market demands,” he said.

Mian Kashif added that the delegation will hold meetings with key industry stakeholders in China to discuss investment opportunities and knowledge exchange, with the ultimate goal of boosting Pakistan’s furniture exports and integrating its industry into the international supply chain.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 September 2025

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 September 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 September 2025

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 September 2025

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 September 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 September 2025

1 day ago
 5.2 magnitude earthquake jolts Islamabad and surro ..

5.2 magnitude earthquake jolts Islamabad and surrounding areas

2 days ago
 India’s water tactics violate international agre ..

India’s water tactics violate international agreements: Adviser

2 days ago
Sahil Welfare, Pak Navy continue relief operations ..

Sahil Welfare, Pak Navy continue relief operations in flood affected areas

2 days ago
 ADR rooted in our traditions, key to addressing co ..

ADR rooted in our traditions, key to addressing court pendency: Justice Iqbal Ah ..

2 days ago
 India weaponized water to trigger floods in Pakist ..

India weaponized water to trigger floods in Pakistan: Rana Sanaullah

2 days ago
 NHA marks Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) with devotion & ..

NHA marks Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) with devotion & reverence

2 days ago
 Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH) great model to develop socia ..

Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH) great model to develop social justice, equality: Law Minis ..

2 days ago
 Rescue 1122 continues relief operations in flood-h ..

Rescue 1122 continues relief operations in flood-hit Chenab river areas

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan