PFC delegation departs for Dubai to explore export opportunities

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2025) A delegation of the Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC), led by Chief Executive Officer Mian Kashif Ashfaq, departed for Dubai on Sunday to explore export avenues and pursue joint collaborations with counterparts in the furniture manufacturing sector.

The visit aims to strengthen trade ties, highlight Pakistani craftsmanship, and identify potential markets for high-quality furniture products.

Mian Kashif Ashfaq said the delegation would focus on enhancing bilateral trade and attracting foreign investment to boost Pakistan’s furniture exports.

He added that the PFC plans to engage with UAE-based businesses to establish long-term partnerships and leverage Dubai’s role as a global trade hub.

“This initiative is part of Pakistan’s broader efforts to diversify its export base and promote the furniture industry on the international stage. The visit will open new avenues for trade and collaboration, benefiting both countries’ economies” he added.