PFC Delegation Departs For Oman
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 16, 2024 | 05:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2024) A delegation from the Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC), led by its Chief Executive Officer Mian Kashif Ashfaq, departed for Oman on Wednesday for a two-day visit to participate in the Pak-Oman Business Conference and explore export opportunities.
Mian Kashif Ashfaq stated that the Primary objective of the visit is to explore potential avenues for expanding Pakistan's furniture export market in Oman and the wider Gulf region. The conference will serve as a key platform to strengthen trade relations between the two countries, with a particular focus on boosting economic cooperation in sectors such as furniture manufacturing and design.
Mian Kashif, well-known for his efforts to promote Pakistani furniture on the global stage, highlighted the significance of such events in fostering business opportunities and enhancing Pakistan's export potential. He pointed out that the Omani market holds promising prospects for Pakistani furniture, which is highly regarded for its craftsmanship and quality.
During their visit, the PFC delegation will engage with key stakeholders and explore potential collaborative ventures to further expand the industry’s reach.
