PFC Delegation Heads To Madina To Explore Joint Ventures In Saudi Furniture Industry
Faizan Hashmi Published September 25, 2024 | 04:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2024) Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC) delegation led by CEO Mian Kashif Ashfaq on Wednesday
left for Madina, Saudi Arabia to explore marketing avenues and potential joint ventures with
local counterparts in the Saudi furniture industry.
In a press statement prior to his departure, he said the initiative aims to strengthen bilateral
trade relations and enhance the presence of Pakistani furniture in the middle Eastern market.
He emphasized the importance of collaboration between the two countries to boost economic
growth and exchange innovative ideas in design and manufacturing.
He said delegation would
meet with key stakeholders and industry leaders to discuss strategies for mutual benefit,
showcasing Pakistan's diverse furniture offerings and craftsmanship.
This trip will reflect the council's commitment to expanding its international footprint and promoting
sustainable business practices in the furniture sector. The outcomes of these discussions could
pave the way for future partnerships and trade agreements, he concluded.
Recent Stories
U.S. Ambassador Highlights Strengths and Benefits of U.S.-Pakistan Trade and Inv ..
PAA’s New Term Commences as Mr. Ahmed Kapadia assumes role of newly elected Ch ..
Chaudhry Zahoor Elahi Shaheed, an epoch-making figure; His great sacrifice for ..
IMF loan programme approval in final stages: PM Shehbaz
PM urges developed nations to assist developing countries steer out of debt trap ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 September 2024
Pakistan’s foreign policy on successful trajectory: Attaullah
PDMA issues alert about rains in most parts of KP from Thursday
Tragedies like Gaza won’t allow sustainable development: Asif
U.S. Ambassador Promotes Clean Energy and Climate Action During Lahore Visit
Qatar Emiri Naval Ship Alkhor Visits Karachi to Participate in Bilateral Exercis ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PM's coordinator stresses youth engagement in combating climate change10 minutes ago
-
Rain, thunderstorm with gusty winds predicted in most KP districts10 minutes ago
-
Commonwealth Secretariat, Khalili Foundation launch Commonwealth Peace Prize to honor peacebuilders10 minutes ago
-
Committee expresses dissatisfaction over performance of Science Departments20 minutes ago
-
12 direct hooks removed during operation against power theft in DI Khan20 minutes ago
-
Protesting Transport Dept employees demand regularization20 minutes ago
-
One killed, one injured in Chorangi firing incident20 minutes ago
-
Tharparkar's nutrition project needs improvement, says ADC20 minutes ago
-
BWMC launches smog awareness drive30 minutes ago
-
Dalel Dero fort continues to attract visitors eager to explore historical significance30 minutes ago
-
ECP appoints appellate tribunals for neighborhood, VCs by-elections30 minutes ago
-
Meeting reviews dengue preventive measures30 minutes ago