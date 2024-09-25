PFC delegation heads to madina to explore joint ventures in Saudi furniture industry

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2024) Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC) delegation led by CEO Mian Kashif Ashfaq on Wednesday

left for Madina, Saudi Arabia to explore marketing avenues and potential joint ventures with

local counterparts in the Saudi furniture industry.

In a press statement prior to his departure, he said the initiative aims to strengthen bilateral

trade relations and enhance the presence of Pakistani furniture in the middle Eastern market.

He emphasized the importance of collaboration between the two countries to boost economic

growth and exchange innovative ideas in design and manufacturing.

He said delegation would

meet with key stakeholders and industry leaders to discuss strategies for mutual benefit,

showcasing Pakistan's diverse furniture offerings and craftsmanship.

This trip will reflect the council's commitment to expanding its international footprint and promoting

sustainable business practices in the furniture sector. The outcomes of these discussions could

pave the way for future partnerships and trade agreements, he concluded.