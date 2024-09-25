Open Menu

PFC Delegation Heads To Madina To Explore Joint Ventures In Saudi Furniture Industry

Faizan Hashmi Published September 25, 2024 | 04:50 PM

PFC delegation heads to madina to explore joint ventures in Saudi furniture industry

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2024) Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC) delegation led by CEO Mian Kashif Ashfaq on Wednesday

left for Madina, Saudi Arabia to explore marketing avenues and potential joint ventures with

local counterparts in the Saudi furniture industry.

In a press statement prior to his departure, he said the initiative aims to strengthen bilateral

trade relations and enhance the presence of Pakistani furniture in the middle Eastern market.

He emphasized the importance of collaboration between the two countries to boost economic

growth and exchange innovative ideas in design and manufacturing.

He said delegation would

meet with key stakeholders and industry leaders to discuss strategies for mutual benefit,

showcasing Pakistan's diverse furniture offerings and craftsmanship.

This trip will reflect the council's commitment to expanding its international footprint and promoting

sustainable business practices in the furniture sector. The outcomes of these discussions could

pave the way for future partnerships and trade agreements, he concluded.

Related Topics

Pakistan Exchange Business Saudi Saudi Arabia Market Industry

Recent Stories

U.S. Ambassador Highlights Strengths and Benefits ..

U.S. Ambassador Highlights Strengths and Benefits of U.S.-Pakistan Trade and Inv ..

1 hour ago
 PAA’s New Term Commences as Mr. Ahmed Kapadia as ..

PAA’s New Term Commences as Mr. Ahmed Kapadia assumes role of newly elected Ch ..

1 hour ago
 Chaudhry Zahoor Elahi Shaheed, an epoch-making fig ..

Chaudhry Zahoor Elahi Shaheed, an epoch-making figure; His great sacrifice for ..

2 hours ago
 IMF loan programme approval in final stages: PM Sh ..

IMF loan programme approval in final stages: PM Shehbaz

4 hours ago
 PM urges developed nations to assist developing co ..

PM urges developed nations to assist developing countries steer out of debt trap ..

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 September 202 ..

7 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 September 2024

8 hours ago
 Pakistan’s foreign policy on successful trajecto ..

Pakistan’s foreign policy on successful trajectory: Attaullah

24 hours ago
 PDMA issues alert about rains in most parts of KP ..

PDMA issues alert about rains in most parts of KP from Thursday

1 day ago
 Tragedies like Gaza won’t allow sustainable deve ..

Tragedies like Gaza won’t allow sustainable development: Asif

1 day ago
 U.S. Ambassador Promotes Clean Energy and Climate ..

U.S. Ambassador Promotes Clean Energy and Climate Action During Lahore Visit

1 day ago
 Qatar Emiri Naval Ship Alkhor Visits Karachi to Pa ..

Qatar Emiri Naval Ship Alkhor Visits Karachi to Participate in Bilateral Exercis ..

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan