PFC delegation heads to US for expanding furniture export opportunities

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2024) A delegation from the Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC), led by CEO Mian Kashif Ashfaq,

has embarked on a week-long visit to the United States to explore new export opportunities

and expand the market for Pakistan's high-quality furniture products.

Prior to his departure here on Sunday, he said delegation will engage with American

businesses, industry stakeholders, and potential buyers to showcase the craftsmanship

and design excellence of Pakistani furniture, which has gained global recognition for its

quality and aesthetic appeal.

He said the visit was a part of PFC's broader strategy to enhance the global presence

of Pakistani furniture and foster collaboration between local manufacturers and international

importers.

By exploring export avenues in the U.S., PFC aims to boost the industry’s revenue,

create more jobs, and improve the competitiveness of Pakistan’s furniture sector globally.

He said during the visit, delegation will also hold meetings with trade representatives to

promote Pakistan's furniture sector. He emphasized the importance of strengthening

trade ties with the U.S. market, which presents significant potential for growth.

He also highlighted the government's support in helping Pakistani businesses increase

their exports and contribute to the national economy.