PFC Delegation Heads To US For Expanding Furniture Export Opportunities
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 06, 2024 | 02:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2024) A delegation from the Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC), led by CEO Mian Kashif Ashfaq,
has embarked on a week-long visit to the United States to explore new export opportunities
and expand the market for Pakistan's high-quality furniture products.
Prior to his departure here on Sunday, he said delegation will engage with American
businesses, industry stakeholders, and potential buyers to showcase the craftsmanship
and design excellence of Pakistani furniture, which has gained global recognition for its
quality and aesthetic appeal.
He said the visit was a part of PFC's broader strategy to enhance the global presence
of Pakistani furniture and foster collaboration between local manufacturers and international
importers.
By exploring export avenues in the U.S., PFC aims to boost the industry’s revenue,
create more jobs, and improve the competitiveness of Pakistan’s furniture sector globally.
He said during the visit, delegation will also hold meetings with trade representatives to
promote Pakistan's furniture sector. He emphasized the importance of strengthening
trade ties with the U.S. market, which presents significant potential for growth.
He also highlighted the government's support in helping Pakistani businesses increase
their exports and contribute to the national economy.
