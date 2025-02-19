PFC Delegation Returns After Successful Oman Business Tour
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2025) A delegation of Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC) returned Pakistan on Wednesday after concluding a highly successful 10-day business tour of Oman.
Leader of the delegation CEO PFC,Mian Kashif Ashfaq informed here that the visit was aimed to further strengthen bilateral trade ties and explore new opportunities for collaboration in the furniture and interior design sectors.
During their stay,the delegation actively participated in the 11th IDF Oman Exhibition,a prestigious event showcasing the latest trends and innovations in the furniture industry.
The PFC’s participation not only highlighted Pakistan’s craftsmanship and high-quality furniture but also provided a platform to network with international buyers,investors and industry leaders.
The delegation engaged in numerous business meetings,signed several memorandums of understanding (MoUs), and explored potential joint ventures with Omani counterparts.
He expressed satisfaction with the outcomes of the tour,stating that it marked a significant step toward enhancing Pakistan’s presence in the global furniture market.
He emphasized the importance of such initiatives in promoting Pakistan’s soft image and fostering economic growth through international trade.
Mian Kashif said that Pakistan Ambassador to Oman,Naveed Safdar Bokhari played a key role in arranging meetings with Omani counterparts and facilitated identifying the hidden export markets and collaboration in joint ventures in diversifying fields.
Ambassador also hosted several luncheons and dinners to welcome visiting Pak delegates.
