PFC Delegation Returns From Successful UK Visit To Boost Furniture Exports

Faizan Hashmi Published August 03, 2025 | 04:20 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2025) A high-level delegation of the Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC), led by Chief Executive Officer Mian Kashif Ashfaq, has returned to Pakistan after a successful 10-day visit to the United Kingdom aimed at promoting trade and showcasing the country’s premium furniture products.

Chairing a meeting of the PFC board of Directors upon his return, here on Sunday, Mian Kashif Ashfaq shared that the visit focused on exploring export opportunities, strengthening business ties, and highlighting the quality and craftsmanship of Pakistani furniture in the international market.

The delegation held productive meetings with British investors, furniture importers, and industry leaders, discussing potential collaborations and joint ventures. Mian Kashif emphasized the rising global demand for Pakistani furniture, noting its unique designs, affordability, and long-lasting durability.

Expressing optimism about expanding Pakistan’s furniture exports to the UK and Europe, he invited British investors and Muhammad Arbab Khan, President of the Pak-British Friendship Council (North West Chapter, UK), to explore joint ventures and establish manufacturing units in Pakistan. He said the country’s skilled labor force and cost-effective production environment offer ideal conditions for such partnerships.

He expressed confidence that the visit would open new avenues for trade and investment, giving a significant boost to Pakistan’s furniture industry. Mian Kashif also extended his gratitude to the Pakistani diaspora and the British business community for their support, reaffirming PFC’s commitment to strengthening bilateral trade relations.

