PFC Delegation To Attend Paris Expo Starting Nov 5
Muhammad Irfan Published October 23, 2024 | 02:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2024) The Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC) delegation will participate in the three-day Paris Expo, commencing from November 5.
The event provides an international platform for showcasing Pakistan’s high-quality furniture and craftsmanship.
According to spokesperson, the PFC delegation, led by CEO Mian Kashif Ashfaq, aims to explore business opportunities, establish international partnerships, and promote the country's furniture industry on the global stage.
The expo will feature various exhibitors from around the world, offering PFC members a chance to network, exchange knowledge, and showcase innovative designs, contributing to the growth and recognition of Pakistan’s furniture sector globally.
