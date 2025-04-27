PFC Expresses Solidarity With Armed Forces
Muhammad Irfan Published April 27, 2025 | 03:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2025) The Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC) has pledged full support to the country’s armed forces in the face of any external threats from India.
The announcement was made on Sunday by PFC Chief Executive Officer Mian Kashif Ashfaq during an emergency meeting of the board of Directors. In light of recent provocations, he said, the council vehemently condemns India’s hostile designs aimed at undermining regional stability.
“Pakistan’s armed forces, backed by a courageous and united nation, are fully prepared to counter any aggression with unwavering determination,” Mian Kashif stated. He emphasized that the PFC stands firmly with the military, affirming that any threat to Pakistan’s sovereignty will be met with a strong and matching response.
The council also called upon all sectors of society to rally behind the armed forces, stressing that collective resilience is fundamental to safeguarding national integrity. While advocating for peaceful regional relations, the PFC underscored the need for constant vigilance and preparedness.
Mian Kashif further highlighted that synergy between economic strength and military readiness is crucial for protecting Pakistan’s national interests.
“Together, Pakistan stands indomitable, ready to defend its freedom and thwart any adversarial ambitions,” he concluded.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 April 2025
Daryl Mitchel stars as Lahore Qalandars beat Multan Sultans
Fashion designer faces ‘suite for maintenance’
IPL 2025: Chennai Super King Supporter breaks down in tears after consecutive de ..
PSL 2025 Match 16 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who W ..
Dar reaffirms Pakistan’s resolve to respond firmly to Indian aggression
SCO Exec Director Maj Gen Sharsheyev, CJCSC Gen Mirza discuss regional security
Pakistan open to fair, transparent probe into Pahalgam incident: PM
From Hiatus to History: Cricket’s Return to the Olympics
BankIslami Offers Lowest Home Financing at 1-Year KIBOR + 1%
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 April 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Police intensify search operations to eliminate terrorist hideouts in Kohat27 seconds ago
-
Met predicts scorching heatwave to continue in multiple cities29 seconds ago
-
Massive enrollment, Tree plantation drive held32 seconds ago
-
DC issues directives to Schools regarding heatwave35 seconds ago
-
Ishrat Ali Lohar elected as President SHCBA Hyderabad37 seconds ago
-
Any adventurism against Pakistan to meet crushing reply: Barrister Saif39 seconds ago
-
Farmers express solidarity with armed forces41 seconds ago
-
PFC expresses solidarity with armed forces43 seconds ago
-
Dialogue key to regional peace, growth: SAARC former president46 seconds ago
-
Yasir Nawab appointed NTTC member48 seconds ago
-
India’s false flag Pahalgam drama exposed Worldwide11 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, China express resolve to regional peace; jointly oppose unilateralism11 minutes ago