PFC Expresses Solidarity With Armed Forces

Muhammad Irfan Published April 27, 2025 | 03:30 PM

PFC expresses solidarity with armed forces

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2025) The Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC) has pledged full support to the country’s armed forces in the face of any external threats from India.

The announcement was made on Sunday by PFC Chief Executive Officer Mian Kashif Ashfaq during an emergency meeting of the board of Directors. In light of recent provocations, he said, the council vehemently condemns India’s hostile designs aimed at undermining regional stability.

“Pakistan’s armed forces, backed by a courageous and united nation, are fully prepared to counter any aggression with unwavering determination,” Mian Kashif stated. He emphasized that the PFC stands firmly with the military, affirming that any threat to Pakistan’s sovereignty will be met with a strong and matching response.

The council also called upon all sectors of society to rally behind the armed forces, stressing that collective resilience is fundamental to safeguarding national integrity. While advocating for peaceful regional relations, the PFC underscored the need for constant vigilance and preparedness.

Mian Kashif further highlighted that synergy between economic strength and military readiness is crucial for protecting Pakistan’s national interests.

“Together, Pakistan stands indomitable, ready to defend its freedom and thwart any adversarial ambitions,” he concluded.

