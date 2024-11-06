PFC hosts reception for Sikh delegation

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2024) The Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC) hosted a reception for a 50-member Sikh delegation from Jamrood Club Silicon Valley, California (US), here on Wednesday.

PFC Chief Executive Officer Main Kashif Ashfaq, speaking at the reception, said Pakistan could earn billions of Dollars foreign exchange by promoting religious tourism. He said that being the birthplace of Babba Guru Nanak, the founder of Sikhism, Pakistan is home to several revered Sikh sites, including the famous Gurdwara Janam Asthan in Nankana Sahib, and the Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur. These sites attract thousands of foreign and local pilgrims annually, especially after the opening of the Kartarpur Corridor in 2019, which allows Indian Sikh pilgrims to visit without a visa.

Leader of the delegation, Ranjeet Singh Kahloon, praised the Pakistani government's recognition of the potential, highlighting its investment in infrastructure and facilities to make religious tourism more accessible to foreign Sikh communities. Initiatives include improved transport links, accommodations, and the preservation of historical gurdwaras. This commitment to religious tourism not only strengthens Pakistan’s cultural diplomacy but also promotes peace and mutual understanding between communities, he added.