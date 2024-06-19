PFC sees sizeable amount by exporting quality furniture

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2024) Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC) Chief Executive Officer Mian Kashif Ashfaq on Wednesday

said Pakistan had the potential to earn a sizeable amount of foreign exchange by exporting

its high-quality, hand-engraved furniture in global markets.

Talking to a delegation of exporters led by Mian Faryad Ahmad Raza Arain, he highlighted that Pakistan’s rich heritage of craftsmanship, combined with modern design techniques, positions its furniture industry to compete effectively in international markets. The intricate designs and superior quality of Pakistani hand-engraved furniture make it highly sought after, particularly in markets such as Europe, North America, and the middle East, he added.

He said by focusing on quality and maintaining traditional craftsmanship, the furniture industry could attract a premium clientele willing to pay higher prices.

He also pointed out the importance of government support in terms of policy and infrastructure to facilitate exports. Enhancing marketing strategies, participating in international trade fairs, and forming strategic alliances with global retailers were cited as key steps to boost exports.

Moreover, Kashif Ashfaq suggested that investing in skilled labour and modern manufacturing techniques would further enhance the competitiveness of Pakistan’s furniture industry. By capitalizing on its unique craftsmanship and improving production capabilities, Pakistan could significantly increase its foreign exchange and contribute to the overall economic growth of the country, he concluded.