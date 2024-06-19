PFC Sees Sizeable Amount By Exporting Quality Furniture
Muhammad Irfan Published June 19, 2024 | 02:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2024) Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC) Chief Executive Officer Mian Kashif Ashfaq on Wednesday
said Pakistan had the potential to earn a sizeable amount of foreign exchange by exporting
its high-quality, hand-engraved furniture in global markets.
Talking to a delegation of exporters led by Mian Faryad Ahmad Raza Arain, he highlighted that Pakistan’s rich heritage of craftsmanship, combined with modern design techniques, positions its furniture industry to compete effectively in international markets. The intricate designs and superior quality of Pakistani hand-engraved furniture make it highly sought after, particularly in markets such as Europe, North America, and the middle East, he added.
He said by focusing on quality and maintaining traditional craftsmanship, the furniture industry could attract a premium clientele willing to pay higher prices.
He also pointed out the importance of government support in terms of policy and infrastructure to facilitate exports. Enhancing marketing strategies, participating in international trade fairs, and forming strategic alliances with global retailers were cited as key steps to boost exports.
Moreover, Kashif Ashfaq suggested that investing in skilled labour and modern manufacturing techniques would further enhance the competitiveness of Pakistan’s furniture industry. By capitalizing on its unique craftsmanship and improving production capabilities, Pakistan could significantly increase its foreign exchange and contribute to the overall economic growth of the country, he concluded.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 June 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 June 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 June 2024
PTV’s “Esaar Abad” to premiere on Eid ul Adha
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan opt to field first against Ireland
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 June 2024
S.Africa's Ramaphosa to announce 'inclusive' coalition cabinet
4 Labourers die of suffocation during cleanliness of manhole
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Minister reviews cleanliness arrangements in Sialkot2 minutes ago
-
Man drowns in canal2 minutes ago
-
Ayub Teaching Hospital's emergency department provides services to 300 patients on Eid-ul-Azha night11 minutes ago
-
Two women allegedly shot dead32 minutes ago
-
More than 1.36m ton waste disposed of in two days42 minutes ago
-
1.8m animals reached in cattle markets across Punjab42 minutes ago
-
Citizens participated in 3rd day of Eid-ul-Azha festivities, arranging barbecue parties2 hours ago
-
DPM Dar visits Jagran-2 Hydropower Project; appreciates project's pace2 hours ago
-
Earthquake jolts parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad3 hours ago
-
Bogie Restaurant delights Eid crowds with unique experience, affordable treats3 hours ago
-
Laptop battery explosion kills two children in Faisalabad3 hours ago
-
KP Governor expresses grief on killing of journalist Khalil Jibran5 hours ago