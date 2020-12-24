PFC served around 8000 citizens in 2020

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2020 ) :The Hyderabad Police Facilitation Center formed to provide speedy services to the citizens, was approached by 7,976 citizens for various services during the year. The police spokesman informed on Thursday that the center had compiled and submitted its performance report for the year 2020 in the SSP's office.

The center was established to facilitate and speed up the processing of several services like police verification and clearance, issuance of the character certificates and learners' driving licenses and registration of certain complaints, he said.

According to him, some 1,485 citizens submitted applications for the issuance of the character certificates while 2,192 applications were received for the police verification and 503 for the police clearance. He told that the center also registered 282 deeds of the rental agreements and 391 complaints pertaining to the missing documents. As many as 3,094 citizens obtained learners' driving licenses from the center, he added.