UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PFC Served Around 8000 Citizens In 2020

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Thu 24th December 2020 | 09:11 PM

PFC served around 8000 citizens in 2020

The Hyderabad Police Facilitation Center formed to provide speedy services to the citizens, was approached by 7,976 citizens for various services during the year

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2020 ) :The Hyderabad Police Facilitation Center formed to provide speedy services to the citizens, was approached by 7,976 citizens for various services during the year. The police spokesman informed on Thursday that the center had compiled and submitted its performance report for the year 2020 in the SSP's office.

The center was established to facilitate and speed up the processing of several services like police verification and clearance, issuance of the character certificates and learners' driving licenses and registration of certain complaints, he said.

According to him, some 1,485 citizens submitted applications for the issuance of the character certificates while 2,192 applications were received for the police verification and 503 for the police clearance. He told that the center also registered 282 deeds of the rental agreements and 391 complaints pertaining to the missing documents. As many as 3,094 citizens obtained learners' driving licenses from the center, he added.

Related Topics

Police Hyderabad 2020 From

Recent Stories

Turkey, Pakistan Agree to Develop Military Coopera ..

1 minute ago

Huge quantity of illegal fish seized at Tarbaia la ..

1 minute ago

DC bans pigeon flying in Islamabad

1 minute ago

One killed, three injured separately

15 minutes ago

DSJ visits Central Jail Sahiwal, releases 7 person ..

15 minutes ago

Governor for devising plan to increase cultivation ..

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.