PFC Showcases Excellence At 17 Global Expos In 2024 : CEO

Faizan Hashmi Published January 01, 2025 | 04:00 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2025) The Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC) participated in 17 major international expos across the globe in 2024, showcasing high-quality Pakistani furniture and craftsmanship to boost exports.

Chairing first board of directors meeting of the year here on Wednesday, CEO PFC Mian Kashif Ashfaq said these expos provided an excellent platform to project the diversity, durability, and unique designs of Pakistani furniture, attracting buyers and investors from various countries.

He said:" Through participation we successfully promoted Pakistan's traditional and contemporary furniture, including handmade woodwork and modern designs, which resonated with global markets".

The council's efforts aimed at fostering trade links, exploring new markets, and enhancing the visibility of Pakistan’s furniture industry internationally.

He said exhibitions not only strengthened Pakistan’s trade relationships with other countries but also helped generate valuable export orders, contributing significantly to the national economy. The PFC remained committed to promoting local artisans and expanding the country’s footprint in the global furniture market, he concluded.

