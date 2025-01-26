Open Menu

PFC Starts Collecting Budget Proposals From Furniture Industry

Muhammad Irfan Published January 26, 2025 | 02:40 PM

PFC starts collecting budget proposals from furniture industry

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2025) The Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC) on Sunday initiated the process of collecting budget proposals from stakeholders in the furniture industry for the upcoming fiscal year.

According to a spokesperson,Chief Executive Officer(CEO),Mian Kashif Ashfaq said the aim was to present these recommendations to the Federal government in a comprehensive and consolidated form,ensuring that the industry's concerns and priorities are addressed effectively in the national budget.

PFC emphasized the need for stakeholders,including manufacturers,exporters and retailers to contribute their insights and suggestions on key issues such as tax reforms,raw material availability,export incentives and infrastructure development.

The council highlighted that the furniture sector was a significant contributor to the national economy with immense potential for growth and job creation.

Mian Kashif Ashfaq also stressed the importance of creating a favorable policy environment to enhance the sector's global competitiveness.It called for measures to support small and medium enterprises (SMEs), reduce production costs and promote innovation through research and development.

The collected proposals will be compiled and submitted to the federal government as part of PFC's efforts to advocate for the industry's growth and sustainability.

Stakeholders have been urged to actively participate in the process to ensure their voices are heard in shaping future policies,he concluded.

