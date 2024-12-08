Open Menu

PFC Stresses Vocational Training To Enhance Productivity

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 08, 2024 | 03:00 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2024) The Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC) is grappling with an acute shortage of skilled woodworkers and trained artisans, significantly impacting timely despatch of export consignments to their foreign destinations.

Chairing board of directors meeting here on Sunday, PFC Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Mian Kashif Ashfaq said the scarcity of skilled labour had hindered the manufacturing process, causing delays in fulfilling export orders. He said that Pakistan’s furniture industry relies heavily on the expertise of craftsmen, who specialise in traditional and modern woodworking techniques. However, the sector is facing challenges due to a lack of training programmes, diminishing interest among the younger generation, and insufficient incentives to attract and retain talent.

As a result, the industry struggles to meet growing international demand while maintaining high-quality standards, he added.

These delays are not only damaging credibility as a reliable exporter but are also causing financial losses to exporters and contributing to reduced competitiveness in the global market. To address this issue, the PFC urges the government and private sector to collaborate on initiatives for establishing vocational training institutes, offering skill development programmes, and providing financial incentives to artisans. A concerted effort is essential to revitalise the workforce, enhance productivity, and ensure timely delivery of export orders, safeguarding Pakistan’s standing in the international furniture market, he concluded.

