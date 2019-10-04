UrduPoint.com
PFC To Hold 11th 3-day Mega Interiors Pakistan Exhibition

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 04th October 2019 | 01:24 PM

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 04th October, 2019) Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC) Friday announcedto hold three-day mega 11th "Interiors Pakistan" Expo-2019 here startingfrom November 22 to promote local furniture industry worldwide andenhancing its exports besides providing an opportunity to showcase theirproducts to attract local and foreign investors and buyers of qualityfurniture.PFC Chief Executive Mian Kashif Ashfaq, while presiding over a meeting ofboard of directors, said the expo aimed at promoting and introducingPakistani interiors, furniture and accessories in and outside Pakistan.

In past, PFC had successfully organized ten mega exhibitions at Lahore,Karachi and Islamabad and got tremendous response from the public andprivate sector alike, he added.PFC will extend invitation to furniture producers and retailers of China,Italy, United Kingdom, Turkey, Hong Kong, Bulgaria, Denmark, Thailand and,Bangkok while delegations from other countries will also be invited toparticipate in the upcoming exhibition, he added.Members from diplomatic corps, leading businessmen, stakeholders of thefurniture industry and foreign delegation would also attend the event, hemaintained.

