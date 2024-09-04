PFC to join 21st China-ASEAN expo from Sep 24

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2024) The Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC) will participate in 5-day 21st China-ASEAN Expo, being held at Nanning, China, from September 24.

Presiding over the council board of directors meeting here on Wednesday, Chief Executive Officer Mian Kashif Ashfaq highlighted that the expo serves as a major platform for fostering economic and trade relations between China, ASEAN countries, and beyond, making it an ideal venue for showcasing Pakistan's growing furniture industry.

PFC's delegation, led by top industry leaders, will present a range of high-quality, handcrafted Pakistani furniture, reflecting the country’s rich cultural heritage and craftsmanship.

He said it will offer valuable opportunities for Pakistani manufacturers to network with international buyers, explore new markets, and establish long-term business partnerships. PFC’s participation underscores its commitment to expanding Pakistan’s furniture export footprint, strengthening ties and enhancing the global visibility of Pakistani products. The event is expected to boost Pakistan’s trade relations in the region,he concluded.