PFC to join 5th Pak-Africa trade conference in Ethiopia on Jan 15

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2024) Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC) will participate in the 3-day 5th Pakistan-Africa Trade Development Conference and Single Country Exhibition (PATC & SCE) in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia,commencing from Jan 15.

Chairing board of directors meeting here on Wednesday, CEO PFC Mian Kashif Ashfaq said Addis Ababa, a hub of African diplomacy, provides an ideal venue for fostering economic collaboration between Pakistan and Africa, promoting sustainable growth and long-term partnerships across the continent.

The conference aimed to facilitate meaningful business engagements between Pakistani exporters and African importers, showcasing Pakistan's diverse products, including textiles, pharmaceuticals, surgical instruments, agriculture, and engineering goods.

The single-country exhibition will provide a platform for Pakistani companies to display their offerings, fostering mutual trade and investment opportunities,he added.

Organized by the Federal Ministry of Commerce, in collaboration with the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP), this event underscores Pakistan's commitment to deepening trade and economic ties with African nations under its "Look Africa" policy, he concluded.