PFC To Join 5th Pak-Africa Trade Conference In Ethiopia On Jan 15
Umer Jamshaid Published December 04, 2024 | 12:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2024) Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC) will participate in the 3-day 5th Pakistan-Africa Trade Development Conference and Single Country Exhibition (PATC & SCE) in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia,commencing from Jan 15.
Chairing board of directors meeting here on Wednesday, CEO PFC Mian Kashif Ashfaq said Addis Ababa, a hub of African diplomacy, provides an ideal venue for fostering economic collaboration between Pakistan and Africa, promoting sustainable growth and long-term partnerships across the continent.
The conference aimed to facilitate meaningful business engagements between Pakistani exporters and African importers, showcasing Pakistan's diverse products, including textiles, pharmaceuticals, surgical instruments, agriculture, and engineering goods.
The single-country exhibition will provide a platform for Pakistani companies to display their offerings, fostering mutual trade and investment opportunities,he added.
Organized by the Federal Ministry of Commerce, in collaboration with the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP), this event underscores Pakistan's commitment to deepening trade and economic ties with African nations under its "Look Africa" policy, he concluded.
Recent Stories
Pakistan name squads for South Africa tour
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 December 2024
US 'seriously concerned' as S.Korea declares martial law
Seeking a new way of life under the sea - and a world record
Olympic champion Evenepoel breaks hand and shoulder in postal van collision
Biden announces $1 bn for Africa during maiden trip
Europe-loving Blinken on last trip to NATO before Trump handover
France's Macron slams calls to resign as 'political fiction'
Defying headwinds, German stocks hit milestone
Two killed, two injured in Bahawalnagar firing
Pakistan, France agree to enhance cooperation in agri, IT, clean drinking water ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
FOSPAH organises awareness session on transgender community12 minutes ago
-
ANF seizes over 209 kg drugs in three operations12 minutes ago
-
President, PM grieved over death of ex-Naval chief Admiral Yasturul Haq53 minutes ago
-
DC visits Havelian to address public issues1 hour ago
-
CJCSC Gen Sahir calls on Iraqi PM, Defence, Interior Ministers, Chief of Defence Forces1 hour ago
-
Khunjerab Pass operationalized for trade round the year1 hour ago
-
Passing out parade of 117 Cadets held at Pakistan Marine Academy1 hour ago
-
Hurriyat leaders urge global action against India’s repression in IIOJK1 hour ago
-
IRSA releases 99,700 cusecs water1 hour ago
-
Karachi gears up for 17th Aalmi Urdu Conference from Dec 5-8: Ahmad Shah2 hours ago
-
Two critically injured in Motorcycle-Dumper collision on Sanjwal road2 hours ago
-
PHC grants protective bail to PTI leaders2 hours ago