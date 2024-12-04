Open Menu

PFC To Join 5th Pak-Africa Trade Conference In Ethiopia On Jan 15

Umer Jamshaid Published December 04, 2024 | 12:50 PM

PFC to join 5th Pak-Africa trade conference in Ethiopia on Jan 15

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2024) Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC) will participate in the 3-day 5th Pakistan-Africa Trade Development Conference and Single Country Exhibition (PATC & SCE) in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia,commencing from Jan 15.

Chairing board of directors meeting here on Wednesday, CEO PFC Mian Kashif Ashfaq said Addis Ababa, a hub of African diplomacy, provides an ideal venue for fostering economic collaboration between Pakistan and Africa, promoting sustainable growth and long-term partnerships across the continent.

The conference aimed to facilitate meaningful business engagements between Pakistani exporters and African importers, showcasing Pakistan's diverse products, including textiles, pharmaceuticals, surgical instruments, agriculture, and engineering goods.

The single-country exhibition will provide a platform for Pakistani companies to display their offerings, fostering mutual trade and investment opportunities,he added.

Organized by the Federal Ministry of Commerce, in collaboration with the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP), this event underscores Pakistan's commitment to deepening trade and economic ties with African nations under its "Look Africa" policy, he concluded.

Related Topics

Pakistan Africa Business Agriculture Addis Ababa Ethiopia Hub Commerce Textile Event From

Recent Stories

Pakistan name squads for South Africa tour

Pakistan name squads for South Africa tour

11 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 December 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 December 2024

4 hours ago
 US 'seriously concerned' as S.Korea declares marti ..

US 'seriously concerned' as S.Korea declares martial law

13 hours ago
 Seeking a new way of life under the sea - and a wo ..

Seeking a new way of life under the sea - and a world record

13 hours ago
 Olympic champion Evenepoel breaks hand and shoulde ..

Olympic champion Evenepoel breaks hand and shoulder in postal van collision

13 hours ago
Biden announces $1 bn for Africa during maiden tri ..

Biden announces $1 bn for Africa during maiden trip

13 hours ago
 Europe-loving Blinken on last trip to NATO before ..

Europe-loving Blinken on last trip to NATO before Trump handover

13 hours ago
 France's Macron slams calls to resign as 'politica ..

France's Macron slams calls to resign as 'political fiction'

13 hours ago
 Defying headwinds, German stocks hit milestone

Defying headwinds, German stocks hit milestone

13 hours ago
 Two killed, two injured in Bahawalnagar firing

Two killed, two injured in Bahawalnagar firing

13 hours ago
 Pakistan, France agree to enhance cooperation in a ..

Pakistan, France agree to enhance cooperation in agri, IT, clean drinking water ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan