PFC to participate in 3-day expo in Nigeria

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2024) The Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC) is set to participate in a three-day international expo in Lagos, Nigeria, commencing on November 26.

Chairing board of directors meeting here on Wednesday, CEO PFC Mian Kashif Ashfaq informed that event will bring together industry leaders, manufacturers, and stakeholders from around the globe, providing a platform for showcasing innovative designs and craftsmanship.

PFC will exhibit an array of premium-quality furniture, reflecting Pakistan’s rich cultural heritage and modern design expertise. He said participation aimed to strengthen trade ties, explore new markets, and promote Pakistan’s furniture industry on an international stage.

PFC Chief Executive emphasized that the expo was an excellent opportunity to highlight the country’s potential in producing world-class furniture, attract foreign buyers, and enhance export volumes.

Mian Kashif said it will facilitates networking and business collaborations, opening avenues for joint ventures and knowledge exchange. PFC’s presence at the expo underscores its commitment to expanding global outreach and positioning Pakistan as a key player in the international furniture market,he concluded.